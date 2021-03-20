Reykjavik's night sky lights up as volcano in Fagradalsfjall erupts
- Police and coast guard officials raced to the scene late Friday, but the public has been advised to stay away from the area.
A volcano erupted just 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Iceland's capital Reykjavik on Friday, a red cloud lighting up the night sky as a no-fly zone was established in the area.
"Volcanic eruption has begun in Fagradalsfjall. Flight colour code is red but very little turbulence is seen on seismometers," Iceland's Meteorological Office, which monitors seismic activity, wrote on Twitter.
Police and coast guard officials raced to the scene late Friday, but the public has been advised to stay away from the area.
The Krysuvik volcanic system, which does not have a central volcano, is located south of Mount Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland.
"The first notification was received by the Meteorological Office at 2140 GMT. The eruption was confirmed through webcams and satellite images," the institute said on its website.
While Iceland's Keflavik International Airport and the small fishing port of Grindavik are only just a few kilometres away, the area is uninhabited and the eruption was not expected to present any danger.
Volcanic eruptions in the region are known as effusive eruptions, where lava flows steadily out of the ground, as opposed to explosive ones which spew ash clouds high into the sky.
The Krysuvik volcanic system has been inactive for the past 900 years, according to the Meteorological Office, while the last eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula dates back almost 800 years, to 1240.
But the region has been under increased surveillance for several weeks after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake was registered on February 24 near Mount Keilir on the outskirts of Reykjavik.
That quake has since been followed by an unusual number of smaller tremors -- more than 50,000, the highest number since digital recordings began in 1991.
The seismic activity has since moved several kilometres southwest, concentrating around Mount Fagradalsfjall, where magma was detected just one kilometre under the Earth's surface in recent days.
Land of fire and ice
Iceland has 32 volcanic systems currently considered active, the highest number in Europe. The country has had an eruption every five years on average.
The vast island near the Arctic Circle straddles the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a crack on the ocean floor separating the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.
The shifting of these plates is in part responsible for Iceland's intense volcanic activity.
The most recent eruption was at Holuhraun, beginning in August 2014 and ending in February 2015, in the Bardarbunga volcanic system in an uninhabited area in the centre of the island.
That eruption did not cause any major disruptions outside the immediate vicinity.
But in 2010, an eruption at the Eyjafjallajokull volcano sent huge clouds of smoke and ash into the atmosphere, disrupting air traffic for more than a week with the cancellation of more than 100,000 flights worldwide and leaving some 10 million passengers stranded.
UK PM Boris Johnson receives his first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Covid-19 outbreak leads to partial closure of Trump's Mar-a-Lago
- Mar-a-Lago was the site of his first known exposure more than a year ago. A senior Brazilian official tested positive last year after spending time at Mar-a-Lago, where he posed for a photo next to Trump and attended a family birthday party.
Reykjavik's night sky lights up as volcano in Fagradalsfjall erupts
- Police and coast guard officials raced to the scene late Friday, but the public has been advised to stay away from the area.
‘A long 45 minutes’: All you need to know about WhatsApp, Facebook outage
- Facebook Gaming in a tweet later confirmed the outage and said that several teams are currently working on it.
US and Chinese officials trade barbs at first Biden-era high-level meeting
China wraps up Canadian’s espionage trial in two hours
WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram services down for users
Biden to meet Russian President Putin 'when the time is right': White House
Europe becomes first region to surpass 1 million Covid-19 deaths: Report
Georgia spa shooting victims ID'd as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris head to Atlanta
- Police continue to investigate the deadly shootings, with Deputy Atlanta Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. saying Thursday that “nothing is off the table” in his department's inquiry.
Palestinian killed by Israeli troops during stone-throwing clashes: Report
WHO gives nod to AstraZeneca vaccine and its 'tremendous potential'
WHO panel gives nod to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, has "tremendous potential"
US charges 4 Proud Boys members with conspiring to impede Congress on January 6
- The indictment also alleges that they made their intentions clear as far back as November, threatening war if the election was "stolen" from then-President Donald Trump.