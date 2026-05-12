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Rickshaw bomb explodes in Pakistan bazaar, kills 9 and injures over two dozen

The blast occurred in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where a bomb rigged to a rickshaw exploded in a busy bazaar.

Updated on: May 12, 2026 03:47 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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At least nine people were killed and more than two dozen injured after a bomb rigged to a rickshaw exploded in a crowded bazaar in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, in the latest attack highlighting the worsening security situation near the Afghanistan border.

People and police officers in plain clothes gather after a blast at a market in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, May 12, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone.(REUTERS)

The blast occurred in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where a bomb rigged to a rickshaw exploded in a busy bazaar, local police chief Azmat Ullah said. Two traffic police personnel and a woman were among those killed, The Associated Press reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, though suspicion is expected to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The outfit, which is separate from but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, has stepped up attacks on Pakistani security forces in recent years.

Also Read | Pakistan's strike on Afghan university puts ceasefire at risk | What we know

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