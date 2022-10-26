Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Is Rishi Sunak richer than King Charles III? Pretty much, almost twice

Is Rishi Sunak richer than King Charles III? Pretty much, almost twice

world news
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:10 PM IST

Rishi Sunak: Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have a fortune which is around twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III.

Rishi Sunak: Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waves as he enters Number 10 Downing Street.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Britain's Rishi Sunak- the youngest premier in modern history- and the first Indian-origin prime minister in 10 Downing Street, is reportedly richer than King Charles III.

Sitting on a combined wealth of 730,000,000 pounds, Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have a fortune which is around twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III, according to Labour MP Nadia Whittome. King Charles III- the new monarch- has a net worth of around 388,491,400 pounds.

Read more: Tough challenges await new British PM Rishi Sunak

As Rishi Sunak became the prime minister, Britain's opposition party took a jibe at him over his vast family wealth and career in investment funds as the country faces a severe economic crisis.

Nadia Whittome wrote in a tweet, “Rishi Sunak and his wife sit on a fortune of £730,000,000. That’s around twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III.”

“Remember this whenever he talks about making “tough decisions” that working class people will pay for,” she further said.

The major source of the couple's wealth is Akshata Murty's 0.9% stake in her father Narayana Murthy’s IT firm Infosys, reports have said. Rishi Sunak's wife earned more than 125 crore in dividend income from Infosys in 2022.

Read more: King Charles will be ‘ruthless’ if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle…

The source of their wealth comes from “technology and hedge fund," implying that the remaining 40 million pounds may originate from Rishi Sunak’s time as a partner at hedge funds Children’s Investment Fund Management and Theleme Partners, Sunday Times reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
king charles iii rishi sunak royal family
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP