Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Strongest of allies’: Zelensky after Sunak makes 1st visit to Ukraine since becoming UK PM

‘Strongest of allies’: Zelensky after Sunak makes 1st visit to Ukraine since becoming UK PM

world news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 07:27 PM IST

“During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post.

UK PM Rishi Sunak meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
AFP |

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday made his first visit to Kyiv since taking office, the Ukrainian president said.

"Since the first days of the war, Ukraine and the UK have been the strongest of allies," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post.

"During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
rishi sunak volodymyr zelensky ukraine war ukraine great britain united kingdom
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP