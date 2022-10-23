Rishi Sunak announces his bid to be UK’s next PM: Full statement

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, former UK Chancellor who lost his bid for leadership against Liz Truss last month, said he will stand in the contest to replace her.

“I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country,” Rishi Sunak said in a tweet on Sunday.

Read Rishi Sunak's statement in full:

"The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis.

The choice our Party makes now will decide whether the next generation of British people will have more opportunities than the last.

That's why I am standing to be your new Prime Minister and Leader of the Conservative Party. I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country.

I served as your Chancellor, helping to steer our economy through the toughest of times.

The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities - if we make the right choice - are phenomenal.

Read more: No deal with Rishi Sunak for UK PM race, Boris Johnson has told backers: Report

I have the track record of delivery, a clear plan to fix the biggest problems we face and I will deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto.

There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done.

I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems. To lead our Party and country forward towards the next General Election, confident in our record, firm in our convictions and ready to lead again."

Mallika Soni