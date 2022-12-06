Rishi Sunak's ‘hats off to Qatar’ FIFA World Cup tweet criticised

British prime minister Rishi Sunak praised Qatar for hosting “an incredible” FIFA World Cup. Ahead of England's Round of 16 game against Senegal, Rishi Sunak said, “Hats off to Qatar for hosting an incredible World Cup so far. The group stages will be remembered as one of the all-time greats."

“Come on England keep the dream alive,” he added.

The tweet drew mixed responses. “Seriously? All-time greats? Not sure what you're watching…” a user wrote while some highlighted the thrilling match between England and Senegal.

“Today's match is a masterpiece. Counterattacks ended with incredible and classic goals... It feels like England, this time, gonna sweep everyone on the way,” a user said.

Another wrote, “Yes, Rishi Sunak. Qatar has hosted an incredible event, one that has allowed tolerance to prevail. Only just a handful of people who have had an issue, but it has been an enjoyable watch so far. Well done.”

“All reports point to an incredible world cup experience. Not related but the football has been the best I have seen of any world cup. And of course, best wishes to England,” a comment read.

Many were impressed by England's stunning victory.

“I congratulate the lions, Very well played boys! Good luck for your next remaining matches! I haven't seen England play this well in a long time!” a user wrote.

After defeating Senegal, England is now set to face defending champions France in the quarter-finals match on December 11.

