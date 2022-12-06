India to resume E-Visa facility for UK nationals: Details on how to apply, fees

India is prepared to resume its e-visa service for the citizens of the United Kingdom (UK) for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020. The website will be ready in the near future so that applicants can apply for their visa on the same, the High Commission of India in London informed.

Read more: Planning a visit to the US? All you need to know about tourist visa

In a video tweeted by the High Commission of India in London, Vikram K Doraiswami, the High Commissioner to the UK said, "We are rolling out e-visas once again and this service will be made available to you forthwith. (Dates will be announced shortly). That should enable friends from the UK far more easily to India. So welcome back, e-visas are up ahead and all of our other services including visa at your doorstep remain available to you. We look forward to a good winter season in which everyone gets to celebrate their festivals in India which is the land of festivals."

Here's everything you need to know about the e-visa process:

E-Visas are admissible under 6 categories: e-Tourist Visa, e-Business Visa, e-Medical Visa, e-Medical Attendant Visa and e-Conference Visa. To apply for an e visa, applicants can visit the official website of the government i.e. indianvisaonline.gov.in. Click on ‘Apply here for e-visa’ on the website and fill the required information and the category of e-visa. Pay e-Visa fee online using Credit / Debit card / Payment Wallet. Electronic Travel Authorization/ETA will be sent on the provided e-mail. Print ETA and present at Immigration Check Post where e-Visa will be stamped on passport. After the e-Visa applications is submitted, the same shall be scrutinized and if any Document/Image is not appropriate, the applicant may be advised on the given e-mail to re-upload the same. The e-Visa application may take 72 hours or more for processing. The processing fees is country specific.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail