Planning a visit to the US? All you need to know about tourist visa

If a trip to the United States is on your mind, it is mandatory to obtain a tourist visa to the country from India. The tourist visa is a non immigrant visa that helps a person to travel to US for a limited period of time. For the tourist visa to the US, a person requires documents for the application process. Here's everything you need to know about the US tourist visa:

Read more: UK student visa explained: Eligibility, documents needed and process

What are the B1 and B2 tourist visas for the US?

The B1 visa (business visa) is used by people travelling to the United States for business-related affairs. These include negotiation of contracts, attending conferences, conventions and seminars. The B2 visa (visitor visa) is for travelers visiting US for recreational purposes, meeting friends or relatives or for medical treatment.

Read more: UAE's new job contracts update that may benefit Indians: Explained

What are the documents required for a US tourist visa?

The most important document required while attending the visa interview in person in the consulate is the appointment confirmation letter which shows a person's application number, payment of prescribed visa fees and other personal details.

A person also needs a printout of the confirmation page which is received at the end of the online application process for the consulate visit.

Read more: Australia student visa explained: Requirements and process

Passport is another pertinent document needed for travel to the US. Additionally, if a person's previous passport has expired, they will also need to carry it as well.

For the US visa, a person also needs the birth certificate. driver's license, police clearance, medical certificate and evidence of travel insurance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON