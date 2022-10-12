Home / World News / UK student visa explained: Eligibility, documents needed and process

UK student visa explained: Eligibility, documents needed and process

world news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 06:08 PM IST

UK Student Visa: The candidate must also have valid English-language proficiency score such as IELTS.

UK Student Visa: Students require visa to study in Britain.&nbsp;(Reuters)
UK Student Visa: Students require visa to study in Britain. (Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Students seeking to study in the UK require a student visa in order to pursue their courses. The visa depends on the applicant's age and type of study that he/she wishes to pursue in the UK. Ahead of the course, a student has to apply for a visa six months before. Each applicant must ensure that he/she matches the eligibility requirements for the student visa before applying.

Here's everything you need to know about the UK student visa:

Read more: Australia tourist visa explained: Types, application process and extension

What is the eligibility for the UK student visa?

A candidate must have an unconditional offer of a place on a course with a licensed sponsor or a confirmation of acceptance for studies (CAS) reference number. The candidate must also have valid English-language proficiency score such as IELTS and financial proofs. For London, a student would need approximately £1,334 per month (for up to 9 months) and £1,023 per month (for up to 9 months) for courses outside London.

What are the documents required for the UK student visa?

The general documents required for the student visa in the UK include: passport, evidence of funds, CAS reference number and assessment documents. In addition to these, supporting documents may also be needed and vary as per visa application.

Read more: Australia student visa explained: Requirements and process

How to apply for the UK student visa?

Students have to apply for student visa online using the British government’s official Gov.UK website. For the application, the fee is £363 while a candidate needs to pay £490 to extend or switch student visas from inside the UK.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
britain visa
britain visa

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out