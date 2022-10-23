Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
27% people want Boris Johnson to be the next UK PM. Rishi Sunak is way ahead

27% people want Boris Johnson to be the next UK PM. Rishi Sunak is way ahead

Published on Oct 23, 2022 07:59 PM IST

Rishi Sunak vs Boris Johnson: Almost 27 percent of those polled were not sure of who they want to see at 10 Downing Street.

Rishi Sunak vs Boris Johnson: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak .(Reuters file)
ByMallika Soni

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak is leading over former prime Boris Johnson for the post of prime minister among the British public, new polling by Opinium shows.

Rishi Sunak currently commands 45 percent of public support while Boris Johnson has 27 percent support. Almost 27 percent of those polled were not sure of who they want to see at 10 Downing Street.

Following the new poll, Rishi Sunak was up one percentage point from Friday, while Boris Johnson fell by four points.

As UK witnesses a severe economic crisis, 40 percent of the 1,005 adults surveyed said Rishi Sunak would be better at handling the economy, versus only 17 per cent who supported a Boris Johnson led government. Others, either did not respond or were not sure yet.

Rishi Sunak announced his candidacy for the prime minister position earlier and is currently being backed by over 130 MPs. Boris Johnson has not announced his candidacy yet and has only been supported publicly by 58 MPs.

