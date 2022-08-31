‘Complacent & irresponsible’ : Rishi Sunak's warning for Liz Truss in UK PM race
Urging Truss to stick to fiscal rules that would see debt falling as a share of GDP within three years, Sunak said: “Ultimately, you have to decide whether you think sustainable rate of borrowing are important or not. I think they are.”
Rishi Sunak, the underdog in the UK Conservative leadership race, has warned that the next prime minister faces the risk of markets losing confidence in Britain’s economy.
Sunak’s opponent, Liz Truss, who is widely expected to win the race to No. 10 next Monday, has said she would swiftly implement a series of tax cuts, as well as some as yet undefined support for households, at an emergency fiscal event in mid-September.
But in an interview with the Financial Times published Tuesday night, Sunak said he “struggled to see” how Truss’s tax and spending commitments “add up,” warning it would be “complacent and irresponsible” for the next prime minister “not to be thinking about the risks to the public finances.”
Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, told the paper he feared that unfunded spending commitments would lead to spiraling debt, rising inflation, interest rates and borrowing costs.
He added: “We have more inflation-linked debt by a margin than any other G7 economy -- basically more than double. Because of the structure of QE [quantitative easing], we’re also particularly much more sensitive to an upward rate cycle than we have been.”
Sunak also told the FT that the Bank of England did not need a new mandate, and defended his demand for “call in” powers for ministers over City regulators.
-
Gorbachev's 1989 China visit—a flicker of hope for Tiananmen Square protesters
Official Chinese news agency Xinhua's report on the death of former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev on Wednesday morning was terse. China's uneasiness with Gorbachev's legacy is understandable, given that he is seen to be responsible for the collapse of the Soviet Union, the other Communist stronghold. China looks at Gorbachev and his legacy as a lesson on what not to do in the name of reform.
-
US Army grounds workhorse Chinook helicopter after engine fires
The US Army has grounded its fleet of workhorse H-47 Chinook helicopters, an icon of US wars from Vietnam to the Middle East, after several experienced engine fires, the Army said Tuesday. The Chinooks, originally known as the CH-47 and in service across the US armed forces as well as in Britain and nearly 20 other countries, are made by Boeing. They are frequently used in disaster relief missions as well.
-
Pakistan flood fury revealed in before and after satellite pictures
More than 1,000 people have died since June in Pakistan due to the damage caused by flooding in various parts of the country, compelling the world to sit up and take notice of the apparent effects of climate change. In before-and-after images, US-based Maxar space tech firm has revealed the extent of flooding in the Gudur area of Pakistan. UN chief Antonio Guterres is set to travel to Pakistan next week.
-
'Played crucial role to bring down Iron Curtain': Tributes for Mikhail Gorbachev
As one of the tallest leaders of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, died on Wednesday, several global leaders paid tributes to the 91-year-old who produced extraordinary reforms that led to the end of the Cold War. "He played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain. It opened the way for a free Europe. This legacy is one we will not forget," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.
-
From Pizza Hut to the free press: Gorbachev's years after power
A Soviet reformer, Mikhail Gorbachev continued to innovate after leaving the Kremlin -- as the first leader in Russia's modern history to play a public role in his years after power. Comeback attempt - Gorbachev stood on a centrist platform in the 1996 presidential election but received less than one percent of the vote. Gorbachev helped form a short-lived social democratic party at the turn of the millennium but never ran for office again.
