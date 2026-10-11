Riyadh airport attack kills at least 12, injures more than 300, Saudi authorities say

An attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, killed 12 people and injured more than 300 others, Saudi authorities said. Some of the injured were in critical condition, according to the statement.
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The dead included four Saudi citizens and nationals of Bangladesh, Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Sudan. The attack comes amid escalating strikes on Saudi Arabia as the Iran war widens across the region.
(The story is updating…)
Deep Dive
How many people were killed or injured in the Riyadh airport attack?
Saudi authorities said 12 people were killed and more than 300 were injured at King Khalid International Airport. Some of the injured were in critical condition.
Are flights operating at Riyadh airport after the attack?
Airport operations were suspended while authorities assessed the damage and injuries, and flights were diverted or canceled. Passengers were advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates.
Why has Riyadh airport been targeted in repeated attacks?
The related reports describe a wider escalation involving Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have warned airlines about operating in Saudi airspace, which they described as a theater for their military operations.
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