Could US get its first Indian-American president in 2024? Maybe, if Ro Khanna…

Democrat from California Ro Khanna may be looking at a position in the US Senate from the state but a report said that he could be aiming higher. US news outlet Politico reported that Indian-American congressman Ro Khanna may be looking for a potential presidential run in 2028 but if US President Joe Biden does not run in 2024, he could run for the position.

The report said that Ro Khanna could be a “plausible candidate” if Joe Biden does not run on the Democrat's ticket. The report quoted Mark Longabaugh, a Democratic strategist whose firm did media consulting for Ro Khanna, as saying that Ro Khanna would also make a “great senator”.

Earlier, Ro Khanna said that he will support Joe Biden if the latter decides to run and said even if the incumbent does not go for a reelection, Ro Khanna said he will not run for the White House.

The report also claimed that Ro Khanna told the outlet that progressives within the Democrats and Bernie Sanders supporters have reached out to him and encouraged him to announce a run for the Senate.

“I’ve told them I will do so over the next few months,” Ro Khanna said as per Politico. The report also claimed that he paid $22,000 last year to Bernie Sanders’ former New Hampshire state director, Shannon Jackson; $25,000 to the Bernie Sanders-founded progressive group for digital advertising; and $8,000 each to political firms in Nevada and Iowa.

Ro Khanna was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, into an Indian Punjabi family. His parents immigrated to the US from Punjab. His father is a chemical engineer who graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and then the University of Michigan; his mother is a former schoolteacher.

