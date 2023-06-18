Robert Kennedy Jr is pushing ahead of President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination, poll suggests

A new poll by the Economist and YouGov has found that Robert Kennedy Jr is now pushing ahead of President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination. Robert has the highest favorability ratings of any candidate at present. Although Joe had been the favourite, he may not win the first two contests of the primary season if they begin in Iowa and New Hampshire. Robert Kennedy Jr is now pushing ahead of President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination (REUTERS/Tom Brenner, Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

"This latest poll is sending shockwaves among the political class in Washington DC,” an email from Robert’s campaign says. "After being in the race less than two months, Kennedy is viewed favourably by 49 percent of those polled, while Biden is at 45 percent, and Trump comes in third at only 43 percent."

The poll suggests that Robert was viewed favourably by 49 percent of respondents, while 30 percent viewed him favourably. He had a net rating of 19 points, which is higher than all candidates in the poll. The poll reportedly surveyed 1,500 adult respondents from June 10 to 13.

As per the poll, 52 percent of respondents viewed Joe somewhat or very unfavourably. 45 percent viewed him very or somewhat favourably. Besides this, 53 percent viewed former President Donald Trump as unfavourable, and 43 percent as favourable.

"These are amazing results, but they confirm what many of us already know,” the email says. "Like you, millions of Americans are tired of the endless division, censorship, and outright propaganda coming from Washington DC.”

"But they can't ignore us any longer. Yesterday, Mr. Kennedy was on Joe Rogan's podcast that reaches hundreds of millions each month, and we're getting more requests every day for Mr. Kennedy to speak across the country,” it adds.

Meanwhile, a different hypothetical general election poll released on Wednesday, June 15, claimed that Joe was leading Donald by four points. According to the Quinnipiac University poll, 48 percent of respondents are likely to support Joe over Donald. Donald received 44 percent of support. His support dropped two points since the last poll in May, but Joe’s has remained unhinged. The poll was reportedly counted from June 8 through 12.

“In a hypothetical general election matchup, President Joe Biden has a slight lead over Trump 48 - 44 percent among all registered voters. In Quinnipiac University's previous national poll on May 24th, Biden received 48 percent and Trump received 46 percent. Today's results continue a string of close head-to-head results between Biden and Trump since Quinnipiac University started asking this question in February 2023,” the website for Quinnipiac University poll said.

Quinnipiac analyst Tim Malloy noted, “A federal indictment. A court date on a litany of charges. A blizzard of critical media coverage. The negative impact on the former President’s standing with voters? Not much at all.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON