 Rockets fired from Iraq at US-led coalition base in Syria
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Rockets fired from Iraq at US-led coalition base in Syria

AFP |
Apr 22, 2024 03:49 AM IST

Rockets were fired late Sunday from northern Iraq into Syria at a military base of the US-led coalition against jihadist fighters there, said Iraqi security forces.

An Iraqi flag is seen on a military vehicle at an oil field in Kirkuk. Control of the border areas is of crucial for the landlocked Kurdish region. An oil pipeline runs from northern Iraq into Turkey, carrying crude exports which were the principal source of funds for the Kurds. Since mid-October, Iraqi forces have reclaimed the oil-rich province of Kirkuk dealing a severe blow to Barzani’s ambitions of Kurdish statehood. (Alaa Al-Marjani / REUTERS)
An Iraqi flag is seen on a military vehicle at an oil field in Kirkuk. Control of the border areas is of crucial for the landlocked Kurdish region. An oil pipeline runs from northern Iraq into Turkey, carrying crude exports which were the principal source of funds for the Kurds. Since mid-October, Iraqi forces have reclaimed the oil-rich province of Kirkuk dealing a severe blow to Barzani's ambitions of Kurdish statehood. (Alaa Al-Marjani / REUTERS)

Iraqi security forces launched a major search operation in the northern Niniveh province following the attack, they said in a statement. It is the first major attack against coalition forces for several weeks.

News / World News / Rockets fired from Iraq at US-led coalition base in Syria
