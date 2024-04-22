Rockets fired from Iraq at US-led coalition base in Syria
AFP |
Apr 22, 2024 03:49 AM IST
Iraqi security forces launched a major search operation in the northern Niniveh province following the attack.
Rockets were fired late Sunday from northern Iraq into Syria at a military base of the US-led coalition against jihadist fighters there, said Iraqi security forces.
Iraqi security forces launched a major search operation in the northern Niniveh province following the attack, they said in a statement. It is the first major attack against coalition forces for several weeks.
