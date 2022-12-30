Romanian prosecutors want Andrew Tate's arrest to be extended

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 30, 2022 05:25 PM IST

Andrew Tate: Andrew was detained on Thursday on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

Andrew Tate Arrested In Romania: Andrew Tate escorted by police officers.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Romanian prosecutors asked a Bucharest court on Friday to extend by 30 days the arrest of ex-kickboxer and internet personality Andrew Tate, prosecutors from the anti organised crime unit said in a statement.

Tate was detained on Thursday on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

He has declined to comment but his lawyer has confirmed he has been detained.

