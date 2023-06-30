Camilla does not like children at all? Only this grandchild ‘relaxes’ her

King Charles' wife Camilla has five grandchildren: Lola Parker Bowles, Eliza Lopes, Louis Lopes, Gus Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles. She also has five step-grandchildren: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana. But body language expert Judi James said that Camilla does not like small children that much.

“Camilla’s body language will often look awkward and wary when she is meeting small children at royal events and even her own grandchildren have been photographed playing and being tactile with Charles rather than her," Judi James claimed, adding, “Being a step-granny comes with its own challenges and, given the situation in the US, it’s unlikely Camilla will ever get the chance to bond with or possibly even get to see Archie and Lilibet."

“The relationship with Camilla and William and Kate’s children is depicted as warm and inclusive though, with Camilla recently looking chatty and relatively relaxed with George, Charlotte and Louis as they rode together in the carriage at the Trooping of the Colour," the expert added.

One step-grandchild in particular brings out a different side to the Queen, the expert said.

“There is one of her royal grandchildren that Camilla does seem to be shown bonding with in most of the public appearances and that is the rather confident and protocol-aware Charlotte. The recent moments where fans have been speculating whether Camilla has been telling her step-granddaughter off are probably seen out of context but even if Camilla was pulling Charlotte up on her behaviour the lack of negative response from Charlotte would imply she doesn’t find the experience particularly upsetting," Judi James said.

