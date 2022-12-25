Watch: Prince William-Kate Middleton's children at royal family Christmas event

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen singing at a carol service to honour the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II. They joined 1,800 people at the Westminster Abbey event hosted by their mother Princess of Wales Kate Middleton after which royal family members are set to attend a Sandringham church service, marking a return to traditional royal festivities.

This also marks the first time the royal family is spending Christmas at Sandringham since 2019 and the royal standard will fly above the private Norfolk estate. Singer Catherine Zeta-Jones narrated the Westminster Abbey carol service while Kate Middleton said that she was "thrilled" to return to the abbey for a second year.

“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion. This year, we've invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service,” Kate Middleton said.

The service was attended by members of the royal family including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, the Countess of Wessex, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as well as Zara and Mike Tindall.

Kate Middleton was also seen with a comforting arm around Princess Charlotte's shoulder, while Prince William placed a guiding hand on his son Prince George's back. Among the performers were the Westminster Abbey choir, singer Craig David and Alfie Boe and Melanie C who sang a duet.

