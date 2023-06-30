How much is Prince Harry seeking in damages amid hacking lawsuit? Up to…

Prince Harry is seeking damages of up to 320,000 pounds ($405,000) from Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), court documents revealed as the trial of the Duke of Sussex' phone-hacking lawsuit nears its end. Along with 100 others, Prince Harry is suing MGN, publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People. The royal has alleged that his phone was hacked to seek information between 1991 and 2011 and senior editors and executives at MGN knew about and approved of the wrongdoing.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain.(Reuters)

MGN said there is no evidence for the accusations but Prince Harry claimed that he was targeted by the publisher for 15 years from 1996. Over 140 stories were the result of unlawful information gathering, he said, seeking damages in relation to the 33 articles, according to court documents.

The court may also consider whether Prince Harry is entitled to what are known as aggravated damages- awarded to compensate a claimant for additional distress.

What has the publisher said?

MGN said that there is no evidence showing that Prince Harry's phone was hacked and that some of the personal information about the royal had come from senior Buckingham Palace aides. The publisher argued that Prince Harry should receive no more than 37,000 pounds, according to the documents.

Earlier, the publisher admitted that on one occasion a private investigator had been engaged to unlawfully gather evidence about Prince Harry in 2004 but the article which was published did not form part of the trial.

Prince Harry first royal to appear in court for 130 years

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, became the first senior royal to give evidence in court for 130 years. The trial is due to conclude this week while the ruling is not expected for several months.

