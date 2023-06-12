Kate Middleton has told her children ‘money doesn’t grow on trees', clean dishes after meals

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton “definitely has chores” for her kids- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. “Kate has created a fun chart, and the children get gold stars for every task they complete, from making their beds in the morning to filling their dog Orla’s water bowl. They’ve learned that money doesn’t grow on trees", the insider told OK reflecting on the Princess of Wales' life beyond the cameras.

Kate Middleton: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen.(AFP)

For Kate Middleton, the countryside specifically Anmer Hall is a place of comfort, the insider added saying that she is “humble” and “down to earthy” even though she is always busy juggling royal engagements and mom life.

“Her royal schedule is currently free, and, after the past couple of months, she needs it. Her daily life is already so hectic, and she’s always got to be ‘on’ when she’s serving.” The insider also adds that Kate knows how to play the past of the put-together royal the public expects her to be, and “you definitely only see the side of her that she wants you to see,” a source told OK.

With a break on the horizon, “she’s looking forward to some private time in the country where she can let her guard down and really be herself with her family,” the source said.

“She prefers that people don’t fuss over her during her day-to-day life,” the insider told the outlet, adding, “With her royal duties, she obviously needs a little help, but at home, she likes to do things herself. She does her own shopping, arranges playdates, helps the kids with homework, and has dinner on the table at about 6 every night.”

The kids are expected to clean their dishes every night after a meal, and “in the summer, she makes an amazing watermelon salad that everyone adores," they added.

