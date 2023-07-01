Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Kate Middleton once boasted ‘I'm going to be Queen’: ‘My historic path…’

Kate Middleton once boasted ‘I'm going to be Queen’: ‘My historic path…’

ByMallika Soni
Jul 01, 2023 10:32 PM IST

Kate played a key role in the fallout after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah.

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton is much “steelier” than she appears, as she has her eye on the crown, a royal correspondent claimed. In his book Valentine Low, a royal correspondent for the Times, said that the Princess of Wales is playing the “long game”.

Read more: When King Charles wants to end a conversation, his secret signal is…

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III, in London.(AP)

Kate once said, “I am going to be the Queen one day", the royal expert claimed, praising her for being “far steelier than she looks”. In an extract in the Times, he went on, “She is playing the long game. She has always got her eye on, ‘This is my life and my historic path and I am going to be the Queen one day’.”

Kate played a key role in the fallout after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah, the expert also claimed. She took a strong stance and even suggested revisions to the royal statement that were approved by the late Queen Elizabeth, the expert claimed, making the point that “history will judge this” after the controversial interview.

Read more: This prince believes Harry ‘suffering’ since he and Meghan left royal family

Following the allegations of racism made by the Sussexes, Buckingham Palace released a statement acknowledging that while "some recollections may vary", they are being treated with utmost seriousness.

Prince William also wanted to strengthen the statement and Kate Middleton was in full support of his decision, the Times reported. The statement was crafted by Jean-Christophe Gray, who had been serving as Prince William's private secretary for only a few weeks at the time, the report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
kate middleton royal family
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP