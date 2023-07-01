Kate Middleton once boasted ‘I'm going to be Queen’: ‘My historic path…’

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton is much “steelier” than she appears, as she has her eye on the crown, a royal correspondent claimed. In his book Valentine Low, a royal correspondent for the Times, said that the Princess of Wales is playing the “long game”.

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III, in London.(AP)

Kate once said, “I am going to be the Queen one day", the royal expert claimed, praising her for being “far steelier than she looks”. In an extract in the Times, he went on, “She is playing the long game. She has always got her eye on, ‘This is my life and my historic path and I am going to be the Queen one day’.”

Kate played a key role in the fallout after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah, the expert also claimed. She took a strong stance and even suggested revisions to the royal statement that were approved by the late Queen Elizabeth, the expert claimed, making the point that “history will judge this” after the controversial interview.

Following the allegations of racism made by the Sussexes, Buckingham Palace released a statement acknowledging that while "some recollections may vary", they are being treated with utmost seriousness.

Prince William also wanted to strengthen the statement and Kate Middleton was in full support of his decision, the Times reported. The statement was crafted by Jean-Christophe Gray, who had been serving as Prince William's private secretary for only a few weeks at the time, the report said.

