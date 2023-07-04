King Charles ‘gets stressed’ out in public when wife Camilla ‘is not around’?

A body language expert pointed out what King Charles does gets “stressed” whenever his wife is not in his eyesight. Darren Stanton analyzed several royal family members over the years and shared some of the gestures they make. The expert said, “King Charles’ key gestures are firstly to do with when he’s not feeling confident, when he’s a little unsure of himself or when he’s looking for [Queen] Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles). He tends to get a little stressed when Camilla isn’t in his eyeline because she gives him a lot of strength.”

Britain's King Charles III (R) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort wave as they greet the crowd.(AFP)

“Little key indicators are when he plays with his cufflinks or with the cuffs on his shirt and jacket. These are what’s called pacifying gestures,’ which are things we do when trying to self-reassure ourselves. However, King Charles has evolved a bit over the years, he has become more confident in himself especially since becoming king so we tend to see these gestures less and less," the expert added.

“The other key gesture Charles makes is a hand in the jacket. Growing up, both William and Harry inherited these gestures or picked them up unconsciously, especially William. Another key gesture that King Charles used to do is he would brush away imaginary dust on his jacket. To the outside world, he’s just brushing something off of his jacket, but really it’s another move to reassure himself when he’s feeling nervous or uneasy," the expert explained.

Praising Camilla, the expert said that she is "clearly very confident, certainly in the last 5 or 6 years or so. Her key gesture is that she’ll tend to put her hands behind her back when she’s walking. This is an authoritative gesture. Unconsciously, this puts most of your vital organs at the front as if to expose them — psychologically, what you’re saying here is ‘I have enough confidence in who I am and what skills I have in order to allow myself to be more vulnerable.’

“You’ll notice that Camilla has a very authoritative stance, especially when she’s talking to people. The [late] queen had this as well, except for Camilla it’s more about authority, not so much power. She’s basically establishing herself not only as Charle’s wife but also as a senior member of the royal family in her own right. Also, we don’t tend to see any smiles or gestures that aren’t authentic. If she doesn’t like somebody, she tends to show it," the body language expert said.

