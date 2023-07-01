King Charles unable to reduce royal family's expenses? He is turning down…

King Charles is turning down the heating as the monarch attempts to save money and help the environment. This comes as it was revealed that royal spending rocketed to £107.5 million last year. The royal family had to dip into savings- for the second year ­running- and use £20.7 million to finance the refurbishment of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III is seen. (Reuters)

Accounts showed that the royal household spent £2.7million on gas and electricity over the past year, which is up from £1.4million in the previous 12 months. In Windsor Castle, thermostats are now being turned down to help lower bills, The Sun reported.

Earlier, the outlet had revealed that King Charles had installed a smart meter in Balmoral.

"The new monarch has also demanded that the heating gets turned down on the Buckingham Palace swimming pool. The Palace insisted the move echoes the King’s long-standing eco-credentials which he has reinforced to the Royal Household", the report claimed.

Accounts also showed that payroll costs saw one of the biggest increases in 2022-23, rising £3.4 million to £27.1 million. The £20.7 million overspend is largely due to repair work at Buckingham Palace.

Sir Michael Stevens, keeper of the Privy Purse, said the it had been “a year of grief, change and celebration, the like of which our nation has not ­witnessed for seven decades”.

Anti-monarchy group in UK Republic also questioned Prince William as his household accounts showed that the private income of the Prince of Wales was almost 6 million pounds this year.

