Kate Middleton didn't ‘mourn’ Harry's decision to move to US as…: Royal expert

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton and his brother Prince Harry had a "mutual respect" for one another, but weren't "really close", a royal expert claimed. Historian and writer Tessa Dunlop said that the closeness we thought existed between Prince Harry and Kate Middleton "was a narrative we stuck on them".

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton are seen.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: 'Wearied' Queen Elizabeth thought Prince Harry and Meghan were ‘quite mad’: Book

Speaking to OK! Tessa Dunlop said, "She laughed at his jokes, but I didn’t ever get the feeling they were really close. I think that was a narrative we stuck on them, I think there was probably mutual respect."

The royal expert went on to say Kate Middleton did "kind of" mourn when Prince Harry along with his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties and moved to the United States.

“I think she was probably mourning for a kind of semblance of normality, as normal as it can be,” the expert said. Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became known as the Fab Four in 2017. But the royal expert said that they did not design the image of closeness projected to the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Can't pay for Meghan, King Charles had told Harry ahead of marriage as…

“They didn't say 'we were the fab four', we imposed all of these ideas on them and then felt disappointed when they didn't live up to reality. They are our national family and we have this idea that William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan are really friendly because whenever they got together, they were photographed,” Tessa Dunlop said.

The claim came after royal author Robert Jobson said in his book that Kate Middleton found a Windsor walk with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following Queen Elizabeth’s death “one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON