King Charles mighty 'confused’ about which royal residence he will stay in?

King Charles III is still confused about which castle, palace or stately home will he stay at, it has been reported. The newly crowned monarch may be in “perpetual orbit” if he tries to divide his time between his more than 12 properties across the UK, The Independent reported. But he is not keen on using the Buckingham Palace, royal experts have suggested.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Palace is not his “style”, royal expert Ingrid Seward said while royal historian and biographer Hugo Vickers said that King Charles would rather not live in the palace, but could run his office there.

“Maybe in the end he will have to move into Buckingham Palace, but I don’t think he wants to. Buckingham Palace is so huge and impersonal and red, with red carpets and curtains. It’s not his style. He may decide that it should be available to the public all year round," Ingrid Seward said.

Hugo Vickers claimed that the King would stay at Clarence House, saying that this was what the late Queen Elizabeth II wanted to do, but “Winston Churchhill made her go to Buckingham Palace”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

King Charles and Camilla’s family residence is Highgrove House which located in Gloucestershire. He also owns Birkhall, a Scottish estate, and Llwynywermod, a Welsh farmhouse. His property includes seven palaces, 10 castles, 12 homes, 56 cottages and 14 ancient ruins. He also inherited The Crown Estate, as well as his mother’s private estates such as Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

King Charles prefers living in smaller properties than grand palaces, the report claimed quoting a source who said that the monarch would prefer to stay at his eight-bedroom home in Birkhall compared to the 52-room Balmoral.

“He absolutely loves Birkhall. I would be amazed if he abandoned that. I think it’s far more likely that he will stay at Balmoral when there are prime ministerial visits but treat it like an office, as he does with Buckingham Palace," the source added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON