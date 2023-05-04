Home / World News / How popular are King Charles and Queen Consort? More than before

How popular are King Charles and Queen Consort? More than before

ByMallika Soni
May 04, 2023 09:32 PM IST

King Charles Coronation: Both King Charles and Camilla have been the focus of intense public criticism throughout the 1990s

King Charles III and Camilla's popularity in the US increased as they prepare for their coronation on May 6, a poll showed. Earlier most senior members of the royal family saw their net approval ratings fall following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell media releases in which they made allegations against King Charles, Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla pose for a photo in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London.(AP)
Newsweek's poll revealed that both Charles and Camilla are more popular among the Americans than before Prince Harry's Netflix show and Spare memoir. In December, before the releases, King Charles had a US net approval rating of +12 and Camilla, -2. In January, after the release of the Harry & Meghan series and memoir, their net approval ratings slumped to +8 and -8 respectively.

New data shows that the couple have bounced back with King Charles enjoying a net approval rating of +21 and Camilla +12. This means both are now more popular.

Both King Charles and Camilla have been the focus of intense public criticism throughout the 1990s as the couple pursued their relationship while Charles was still married to Princess Diana. Following Diana's untimely death at the age of 36 in 1997, the couple married in April 2005.

In 2022, Camilla had become one of the more popular members of the royal family in Britain, overtaking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Sign out