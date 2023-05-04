Home / World News / King Charles coronation at Westminster Abbey where his mother's funeral was held

King Charles coronation at Westminster Abbey where his mother's funeral was held

ByMallika Soni
May 04, 2023 09:03 PM IST

King Charles Coronation: King Charles is set to be crowned at the Westminster Abbey as he succeeds his mother Queen Elizabeth after her death last September.

Westminster Abbey has been the site of royal coronations, weddings, funerals and burials for the last 1,000 years. The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, also took place at the iconic church which was also a witness to three significant events in the monarch's life - her marriage to Prince Philip, her coronation in 1952, and her funeral.

Westminster Abbey is pictured in central London as preparations continue ahead of the May 6 Coronation of King Charles III. (AFP)
Westminster Abbey is pictured in central London as preparations continue ahead of the May 6 Coronation of King Charles III. (AFP)

Read more: Picking the tab: Who is paying 100 million pounds for King Charles' coronation?

A marvel of gothic architecture, the Westminster Abbey stands on one side of Parliament Square in London, adjoining Big Ben, Victoria Tower and the Houses of Parliament. It is said to be build in the reign of an Anglo-Saxon king named Saberht in the early seventh century.

Until the reformation, the abbey was the home of a community of Benedictine monks. Since then, it has been an Anglican church governed by a dean and small group of clergymen who form the dean and chapter.

Read more: ‘Wounded because of Harry’: Challenges ‘shattered’ King Charles faces

The building of today comes from the reign of Henry III who built the church. It was completed a week before his death on 5 January 1066, and since he died in Westminster he was buried on the site.

King Charles is set to be crowned at the venue as he succeeds his mother Queen Elizabeth after her death last September. She reigned for 70 years.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles coronation royal family
king charles coronation royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out