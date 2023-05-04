King Charles coronation at Westminster Abbey where his mother's funeral was held

Westminster Abbey has been the site of royal coronations, weddings, funerals and burials for the last 1,000 years. The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, also took place at the iconic church which was also a witness to three significant events in the monarch's life - her marriage to Prince Philip, her coronation in 1952, and her funeral. Westminster Abbey is pictured in central London as preparations continue ahead of the May 6 Coronation of King Charles III. (AFP)

A marvel of gothic architecture, the Westminster Abbey stands on one side of Parliament Square in London, adjoining Big Ben, Victoria Tower and the Houses of Parliament. It is said to be build in the reign of an Anglo-Saxon king named Saberht in the early seventh century.

Until the reformation, the abbey was the home of a community of Benedictine monks. Since then, it has been an Anglican church governed by a dean and small group of clergymen who form the dean and chapter.

The building of today comes from the reign of Henry III who built the church. It was completed a week before his death on 5 January 1066, and since he died in Westminster he was buried on the site.

King Charles is set to be crowned at the venue as he succeeds his mother Queen Elizabeth after her death last September. She reigned for 70 years.

