Home / World News / ‘Wounded because of Harry’: Challenges ‘shattered’ King Charles faces

‘Wounded because of Harry’: Challenges ‘shattered’ King Charles faces

ByMallika Soni
May 04, 2023 07:41 PM IST

King Charles Coronation: King Charles does not enjoy the same support as his mother, but his public approval ratings are generally high.

As King Charles is set to be crowned beginning the new role, some royal commentators think that family divisions and other fundamental issues still loom for Britain's 74-year-old monarch who succeeds his extremely popular mother Queen Elizabeth after her death last September. She had reigned for 70 years.

King Charles Coronation: A man shows his royal support.(AP)
King Charles Coronation: A man shows his royal support.(AP)

Read more: Camilla: A look at the first divorced queen consort's life in 10 key dates

"I think we are all quite surprised at how well King Charles has begun," royal author Tina Brown told Reuters as the monarch has given glimpses of future changes to the institution.

Approval ratings

King Charles does not enjoy the same support as his mother, but his public approval ratings are generally high.

"I think he has struck the right notes. He hasn't completely jettisoned all the things of his mother's reign but he has tried to put his own stamp on the monarchy and on Britain," Harshan Kumarasingham, senior lecturer in British politics at the University of Edinburgh said.

Challenges Charles faces

With eggs thrown at the king and his wife Camilla on one trip, and protesters voicing opposition at others, King Charles faces criticism as the British monarch. Earlier, Buckingham Palace backed research into the monarchy's links to slavery amid growing calls for apologies and reparations. The monarch has also faced questions on the royal family's wealthy and the finances of the institution.

Read more: Picking the tab: Who is paying 100 million pounds for King Charles' coronation?

Royal family problems

The issue with respect to sexual assault lawsuit of King Charles' younger brother Prince Andrew still remains unresolved. Prince Andrew has not been charged with any criminal offence and has denied any wrongdoing. But the most prominent issue for King Charles is the ongoing conflict with his younger son Prince Harry.

"I think that the Prince Harry revelations are very personally shattering for the new king because it's his son, someone he was actually very devoted to and I think still is. And so he feels very wounded," Tina Brown said.

Royal correspondent Robert Hardman said, “Whenever a Harry outburst takes place, at the time everyone is open-jawed and goes 'oh my gosh this is extraordinary how can the monarchy get over this' but a few days later it just passes by.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles coronation royal family
king charles coronation royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out