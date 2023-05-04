Camilla: A look at the first divorced queen consort's life in 10 key dates

Camilla will be crowned queen on May 6 alongside her husband King Charles III. The couple have been married for 18 years. With this, Camilla will become the first divorced queen consort in British history. Here's a look at her life through 10 key dates in her life: Camilla, Queen Consort. (AFP)

July 17, 1947

Camilla Rosemary Shand is the eldest daughter of Rosalind Cubitt, a baron, and Bruce Shand, a former military officer turned wine merchant. Growing up in the countryside, Camilla was later sent to a Swiss finishing school before spending six months learning French language and literature in Paris. She worked as a secretary and receptionist.

1970

Camilla and Charles began a brief relationship which ended when the latter left to join the Royal Navy.

July 4, 1973

Camilla married army officer Andrew Parker Bowles. The couple have a son, Tom, in 1974 and a daughter, Laura, in 1978.

July 29, 1981

Charles married Princess Diana.

1986

Charles and Camilla resumed their relationship while the Prince of Wales was still married to Princess Diana.

January 11, 1995

Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles divorced.

August 28, 1996

Charles and Diana formally divorced after officially separating in December 1992. Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris the following August.

April 9, 2005

Charles and Camilla marry in Windsor. Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the ceremony but threw a reception for the newlyweds at her Windsor Castle home.

September 8, 2022

Camilla becomes queen consort as King Charles acceded to the throne after the death of his mother.

May 6, 2023

King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey.

