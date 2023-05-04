Home / World News / Camilla: A look at the first divorced queen consort's life in 10 key dates

Camilla: A look at the first divorced queen consort's life in 10 key dates

ByMallika Soni
May 04, 2023 05:42 PM IST

Queen Consort Camilla: Camilla and Charles began a brief relationship in 1970 which ended when the latter left to join the Royal Navy.

Camilla will be crowned queen on May 6 alongside her husband King Charles III. The couple have been married for 18 years. With this, Camilla will become the first divorced queen consort in British history. Here's a look at her life through 10 key dates in her life:

Camilla, Queen Consort. (AFP)
Camilla, Queen Consort. (AFP)

Read more: King Charles III coronation: 10 key dates in the life of Britain's monarch

July 17, 1947

Camilla Rosemary Shand is the eldest daughter of Rosalind Cubitt, a baron, and Bruce Shand, a former military officer turned wine merchant. Growing up in the countryside, Camilla was later sent to a Swiss finishing school before spending six months learning French language and literature in Paris. She worked as a secretary and receptionist.

1970

Camilla and Charles began a brief relationship which ended when the latter left to join the Royal Navy.

July 4, 1973

Read more: Why is Charles being coronated when he is already Britain's King?

Camilla married army officer Andrew Parker Bowles. The couple have a son, Tom, in 1974 and a daughter, Laura, in 1978.

July 29, 1981

Charles married Princess Diana.

1986

Charles and Camilla resumed their relationship while the Prince of Wales was still married to Princess Diana.

January 11, 1995

Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles divorced.

Read more: Picking the tab: Who is paying 100 million pounds for King Charles' coronation?

August 28, 1996

Charles and Diana formally divorced after officially separating in December 1992. Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris the following August.

April 9, 2005

Charles and Camilla marry in Windsor. Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the ceremony but threw a reception for the newlyweds at her Windsor Castle home.

September 8, 2022

Camilla becomes queen consort as King Charles acceded to the throne after the death of his mother.

May 6, 2023

King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles coronation royal family
king charles coronation royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out