King Charles faces this huge problem because of William's children: Royal expert

King Charles is dealing with a major "problem" that involves Prince William's children- George, Charlotte and Louis- that he needs to "deal with," a royal commentator claimed. Richard Fitzwilliams said that the official portraits of the royal family released after King Charles' coronation show the ageing nature of the monarchy.

Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial State Crown and Britain's Queen Camilla posing in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace in London with their Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As King Charles plans for a slimmed-down monarchy, the royal expert said, “I think one of the problems - and this is something that King Charles is going to have to deal with - as we saw in the first set of photographs released after the highly successful coronation weekend, there were 12 working members of the royal family, of which only four were below the age of 70.”

“So this does raise the point," the royal expert pointed out that it will be more than a decade before George, Charlotte and Louis will be able to step up which results in a gap in the King's plans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

King Charles's age poses the biggest challenge to his reign, the royal author said.

He added: "Of course George and Charlotte and Louis played a role of one sort or another in the different days in the during the coronation weekend. I mean it was wonderful to see George as a page of honour, but it is obviously going to be a long time before any of them are able to participate in royal engagements actively. And this does mean that, firstly, The Waleses are the future of the monarchy, there's absolutely no doubt about it.

“But secondly, who's going to take up all these hundreds of patronages at the moment which are at the moment vacant?," he questioned.

This comes after Princess Anne said that she finds it difficult to imagine how she will be able to take on more work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I think the 'slimmed-down' [monarchy] was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment,” she had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON