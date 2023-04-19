Charles never wanted to marry Diana as…: Biggest claims made in new royal book

A new biography about King Charles III by royal biographer Robert Jobson titled ‘Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed’ looks at the monarch's life ahead of his coronation next month. The book aims to to reveal “the real man behind the crown” and look at King Charles’ “passions, purpose and motivations”, the book's publisher said. Britain's King Charles III is seen. (Reuters)

The book also contains new claims about members of the royal family. Here are the biggest claims in the book:

Prince Harry insisted royal family that Meghan Markle should accompany him to Balmoral after the Queen died

The book claimed that Prince Harry chose to travel to Balmoral alone after a major disagreement over his wife ’s attendance. Prince Harry “insisted” Meghan accompany him to Balmoral, but his father King Charles “told him she could not come”.

“It did not go down well with the family, they were all shocked by his behaviour," the book claimed.

Queen's meeting with then UK PM Liz Truss

Only two days before her passing, Queen Elizabeth II invited the newly appointed prime minister Liz Truss to Balmoral to form the government. The book claimed that the monarch scheduled the meeting against the advice of her doctors who were extremely worried about the Queen due to her frailty.

“Nothing was going to stop her” from carrying out the official meetings with Liz Truss, the book claimed.

King Charles on wedding to Diana

King Charles “agonised” over the fact that he did not call off his wedding to Diana, as he was unsure about whether they were compatible. Charles “believes he let down not only the monarchy, but himself and Diana too, through his inability to call off the wedding", the author wrote. King Charles had then said according to the author, “I desperately wanted to get out of the wedding in 1981, when during the engagement I discovered just how awful the prospects were, having had no chance whatsoever to get to know Diana beforehand.”

When King Charles ‘stopped taking Harry’s calls’

King Charles “stopped taking” Prince Harry’s calls after he stepped back from his royal duties in 2020 even though Harry continued to talk to Queen Elizabeth.

“In the end, [the late Queen] asked him to speak directly to his father instead,” the book claimed, adding, “Her Majesty found Prince Harry’s calls quite difficult and wearisome. She didn’t want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON