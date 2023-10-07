New royal family feud? King Charles 'very jealous' of Prince William, Kate

King Charles is "very jealous" of Prince William and Princess Kate "stealing his limelight" but has reached a compromise with his son and daughter-in-law, a royal author claimed. Clive Irving, author of ‘The Last Queen’ and royal columnist at The Daily Beast said that Prince William- the king-in-waiting- is stealing some of his father's thunder.

Royal family: Britain's King Charles III looks on during his visit to the Global Underwater Hub.(Reuters)

“There's a great deal of feeling that William understands the mood and the reality on the ground far more than Charles ever will,” he said. But King Charles has found a solution so that he is able to get attention as well, the royal author claimed.

“They worked out a kind of accommodation of how much limelight each is going to be allowed, because Charles is always very jealous of of other people stealing his limelight. He's worked out a deal now, whereby William and Kate can have an allotted percentage of the limelight,” Clive Irving said.

It's unclear the exact percentage but “maybe 40 percent [for the Waleses'] and he keeps 60 percent. That seems to be the working arrangement.” the royal author said.

Recent polling showed that 74 percent of Britons view the Prince of Wales favourably - the highest of any royals. The poll found that 63 percent of Britons have a positive view of late monarch Queen Elizabeth, and she is followed by Kate Middleton- who was previously behind her husband- at 62 percent. The previous YouGov survey had Kate Middleton's popularity at 65 percent.

This comes as King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to welcome the president of South Korea for a state visit to the UK in November, the second such visit of the monarch’s reign. The king and queen will host Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, at Buckingham Palace in November, the palace said.

King Charles recently concluded his state visit to France. In an address to the French senate, the royal praised France and the United Kingdom’s “indispensable relationship” and its capacity to meet the world’s challenges, including Russia’s war in Ukraine and climate change.

