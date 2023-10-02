Prince William-Kate Middleton's new royal ‘strategy’: No mention of Harry-Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a big strategy in place regarding any public interaction with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the royal fight continues, a PR expert said. The Prince and Prince of Wales are trying to protect their "united front" and keep goings-on more private, Sophie Attwood said. Kate Middleton Prince William: Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, in London.(AP)

“It's a PR strategy that can help the couple keep their standing in the public eye and keep them in a positive light,” she explained.

Speaking to GB News, Sophie Attwood said, “While the Royal Family's approach to the Sussexes may seem enigmatic at times, it aligns with their overarching press strategy of maintaining a unified image, respecting privacy, controlling the narrative, focusing on duties, adapting to media dynamics, and preserving the institution.”

“In a world where public perception is paramount, these considerations underscore the careful deliberation that goes into their public relations decisions. By minimising public interactions and discussions regarding the Sussexes, it’s clear they aim to avoid public rifts and controversies that could tarnish the image of the monarchy as a whole," she added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's attempts to protect one of the royal family's core values by keeping quiet included not even mentioning Prince Harry's Invictus Games project. Prince William did not even talk about the Games but instead focussed his attention on his own projects, the expert claimed.

This comes as reports suggested that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle might be leasing a home on royal grounds more than three years after leaving the royal family in 2020. Although, the palace officially said that the couple will not be returning to the UK.

