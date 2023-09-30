News / World News / Prince Harry moving back to the UK? Royal family's no-nonsense response is…

ByMallika Soni
Sep 30, 2023 08:17 PM IST

The rumors started to swirl after it was revealed that King Charles kept Prince Harry on as one of his seven Counselors of State.

After reports suggested that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle might be leasing a home on royal grounds more than three years after leaving the royal family in 2020, the palace officially said that the couple will not be returning to the UK.

Britain's Prince Harry speaks(AP)

The rumors started to swirl after it was revealed that King Charles kept Prince Harry on as one of his seven Counselors of State- the younger son could essentially act on behalf of his father if he ever needed to.

The role requires members to have a residence in the UK. But the palace said that Prince Harry is not leasing an apartment or home from the royal family as the reports are simply “not true.”

The couple previously lived at Frogmore Cottage while they were members of the royal family after they remodeled the entire cottage before upon moving to the US in 2020.

The two reportedly still stay at Frogmore, which is now occupied by Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, when they visit the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also reportedly looking at a property in Malibu. The property does not currently have a home on it but does have a foundation laid out for a massive home, the report claimed although nothing has been confirmed about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocating to another part of California.

