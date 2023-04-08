Can't pay for Meghan, King Charles had told Harry ahead of marriage as…

Prince Harry was left “infuriated” when his father King Charles told him he couldn’t pay for Meghan Markle in the future, a book claimed as the Duke of Sussex' relationship with his family continues to worsen since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties and moved to the United States.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Britain's King Charles III is seen. (Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: This is when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share their coronation plans

The new book ‘Our King’ written by Robert Jobson chronicles the deteriorating relationship between Prince Harry and the royal family saying that the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William shocked King Charles. When Prince Harry told King Charles that he intended to marry Meghan Markle, he found out that Prince William had already told their father of Harry's decision.

Then, after Prince Harry told King Charles himself, his older brother said, “Are you sure, Harold?”. Then King Charles told Prince Harry that he “couldn’t afford to pay for Meghan in the future” alongside the royal family.

Read more: 'Wearied' Queen Elizabeth thought Prince Harry and Meghan were ‘quite mad’: Book

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This “infuriated” Prince Harry, the book claimed as he thought that Prince William disapproved of Meghan Markle and was concerned that it had become a “whirlwind affair”. The book also claimed that after Meghan and Kate Middleton's first meeting, the former thought that the latter was “stand-offish”.

The book also recounted Kate Middleton's Windsor walk with Prince William and the Sussexes’ following Queen Elizabeth’s death saying that it was “one of the hardest things" Kate ever had to do owing to the “ill-feeling” between them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON