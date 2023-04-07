Home / World News / This is when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share their coronation plans

ByMallika Soni
Apr 07, 2023 02:06 PM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: The palace is reportedly working on the assumption that the couple will attend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon make their decision about attending the coronation of King Charles III, it has been reported as the couple face a “time crunch” to confirm their attendance for the ceremony in May. The report comes as US President Joe Biden informed King Charles that he would not be attending the event. Although his wife, Jill Biden, will represent the US at the ceremony.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
“I hear [the Sussexes] are going to confirm their plans soon, particularly now that Biden has," a source told The Time. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said earlier that they have received “email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation”.

Meanwhile, PageSix reported that the couple are finalising plans, but a source claimed that Prince Harry still “has a lot of questions about how the event will work”.

“There have been lengthy discussions between the Sussexes and [Buckingham Palace], there is a time crunch on this of course. It’s such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there," the source said, adding, “all families are difficult, but this is no normal family, of course”.

The palace is reportedly working on the assumption that the couple will attend owing to which both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been factored into all arrangements related to the coronation.

