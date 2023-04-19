Home / World News / Meghan Markle wants to end feud with royal family? ‘Wants her children to…’

Meghan Markle wants to end feud with royal family? ‘Wants her children to…’

Meghan Markle is determined to make sure that there are no more rifts that will disrupt the family's harmony.

Meghan Markle might be ready to end the feud between the Sussexes and the royal family, a report claimed ahead of King Charles' coronation. Her husband Prince Harry is set to attend the ceremony but she has decided to skip the event at Westminster Abbey in May.

Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the same saying in a statement, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

She "wants her children to know their grandfather" King Charles, PageSix reported. Meghan Markle wants this as the children won't know their grandfather from their mother's side.

“She does hope they will meet and hopes her decision will be seen as an unselfish one, as it was best to keep the attention on His Majesty. She just really doesn’t want a song and dance and everything being lived out in the public eye,” the report claimed.

Meghan's decision to not be by her husband's side also resulted in some royal watchers saying that it is an attempt on her behalf to not distance the royal family further. PR expert Chad Teixeira told the Mirror, "Whether there's a solid reason behind this play or it shows Meghan's stance, one might reckon that they'd hit the pause button on their differences.

“However, only the Royal Family and the Royal Institution will know the full story behind Meghan's decision to stay away,” Chad Teixeira added.

