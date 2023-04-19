Prince William 'doesn't want to speak' to Harry at all till…

Prince William still "doesn't want to speak" to his brother Prince Harry and has cut down all communication since their grandmother Queen Elizabeth's funeral, a royal commentator claimed as the rift between the two brothers has increased since the Duke of Sussex stepped down from his royal duties in 2020. Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

Owing to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's incessant swipes at the royal family, the frostiness between the brothers has increased, so much so that Prince William does not want to talk to Prince Harry.

Royal commentator Emily Andrews said that Prince Harry succeeded in holding peace talks with King Charles ahead of the coronation but no reconciliation has been reached between the brothers.

“I think the core thing to take away is that it's really good that Charles and Harry have spoken but royal sources also said there's no real time at the Coronation for any kind of make-up chat which, of course, takes a lot of William,” Emily Andrews said.

“And it's definitely true to say, everything I've been told Harry and William haven't spoken since the Queen's funeral and, frankly, William doesn't want to speak to his brother,” the royal expert added.

“While I think it's positive there are green shoots of reconciliation, I don't think we should think that Harry has gone down on bended knees on the phone and apologised to...'hello, Pa, I'm so sorry for everything I said',” the expert explained.

Prince Harry and Prince William were last seen together at the Queen's funeral in September. Following that, Prince Harry made several accusations against his brother in the six-part Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan and his memoir Spare.

Prince William was "absolutely horrified" by some of the claims Harry made in his book, US Weekly reported.

“He doesn’t even recognize his own brother anymore. He wants to believe that there’s hope for peace down the line, but it’s hard. At this point, he’s got no plans to speak to Harry. He’s come to terms with the fact that he’s lost his little brother and quite possibly for life,” the report claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON