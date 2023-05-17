Meghan Markle's ex-friend reveals her secrets: ‘She met her prince’

A British reality television star- Millie Mackintosh- claimed that her friendship with Meghan Markle "abruptly" ended after news of her relationship with Prince Harry broke. The actress who has starred in Made in Chelsea said that she met Meghan around eight years ago at the opening of a hotel in Istanbul.

Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

We “got on like a house on fire” and stayed in touch, Millie claimed. But Meghan Markle "ghosted" her when her relationship with Prince Harry went public, she said.

“I messaged her and said, 'Hey I hope you're OK, thinking of you,' and she just sent me this really abrupt message, that was really unlike any of our communications before,” she said, adding, “It wasn’t like I’d messaged her asking if it was true - that was none of my business, I didn’t care - I was just like, 'are you ok?'"

“What I read from that message was that she maybe needed a bit of space, she needed to cool off, she was angry, she was maybe under a lot of pressure. I didn't message her again, but I did expect that we would stay in touch. I thought she'd message back and say, ‘Look, sorry everything is a bit stressful right now.’ She cut me dead. I never heard from her again. I felt like she'd basically told me to f*** off in that message. So I did. And we haven't spoken since,” she further claimed.

“She had met her prince. I was on a reality show, so she obv was like, ‘I can't be associated with Made In Chelsea, I'm gonna be royal. I’ve got to cut her loose. I just wasn’t useful any more," she said.

It was previously alleged that Meghan Markle began to be "spooked" because she suspected Millie Mackintosh was leaking details of their friendship to the media.

“When we first met, I was married, going through a bit of a turbulent time, and I got divorced, and she was divorced so we had quite a lot to talk about. That was quite bonding, and we were both into our wellness, she had our blog, we were both just into the same things," Millie explained.

