Camilla narrowly avoided this major crown mishap at coronation: Royal expert

As King Charles was crowned at Westminster Abbey, his wife Camilla Parker Bowles was a spectacle of royal elegance. However, a royal expert claimed that Camilla narrowly avoided a major crown mishap at the ceremony. Following the ceremony, Camilla brushed her hair out of her eyes while atop her head sat the Queen Mary crown. Britain's Queen Camilla is pictured in The Green Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, London.(Reuters)

Royal expert Nick Bullen noted that Camilla struggled with the crown and said that he feared it would topple off at a critical moment in the ceremony.

“I was told before she’d been rehearsing with the crown on her head, getting in and out of the carriage. “They were concerned about when the comfort breaks would come, how long would they have to sit in the carriage and the church,” Nick Bullen explained.

He continued, “But I think all of them looked pretty good. There was a moment when the queen curtsied to the king. She looked a little as if she might wobble, and the crown looked a little precarious. But Camilla is so good she carried it off with total aplomb, so pretty flawless.”

Another royal expert Omid Scobie said that Camilla appeared to be “unsure” of what emotions to express during the coronation.

“For Queen Camilla, it seemed at times she was unsure of what emotions to express. No doubt aware of the mixed emotions members of the public had about her crowning. She may have thought showing too big a smile would send the wrong message,” he said.

“Any nerves that were visible on her face at the start of the service soon dissipated for Camilla after smiles from the grandsons and great-nephew she selected as her pages of honor,” the royal expert added.

