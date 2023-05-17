King Charles given this serious warning following coronation? Details

King Charles has been warned that activists will target royal family events in the coming months, GB News reported. This comes after protesters were arrested at the monarch's coronation on May 6. Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London.(AP)

Republic- UK's largest anti-monarchy group- issued the threat to the King. Its CEO Graham Smith told GB News, “We are not deterred one bit.” On arrests during the coronation, Graham Smith said, "It has galvanised people."

The anti-monarchy group has vowed to continue protesting at royal family events, he added.

“We will look to ramp up protests this year,” he said, pointing to the surge in the membership of Republic since King Charles' coronation. The number of members nearly doubled in the days after the event, rising from about 5,000 to about 9,000, he informed.

Republic has made between £75,000 to £100,000 following the coronation and the group's funds increased from £47,000 on the day of the ceremony to more than £91,000, he said. The group also received around £20,000 in donations, including one single donation of £10,000 separately, he added.

During King Charles' coronation, police arrested 64 people over anti-monarchy protests. Director of Human Rights Watch called out the "incredibly alarming" tactics over the detention of peaceful protesters which included Graham Smith as well.

Scotland Yard released a statement on the arrests of protesters on the day of the coronation which read, “Those arrested stated the items would be used to secure their placards, and the investigation has been unable to prove intent to use them to lock on and disrupt the event.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON