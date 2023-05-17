Kate Middleton received ‘highly suspicious phone calls’: Prince Harry to court

Prince Harry claimed that suspicious calls were made to mobile phones belonging to Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy and Princess Diana’s mother Frances Shand Kydd as his legal battle with Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) continued in court. Kate Middleton: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen.(AFP)

In a witness statement, Prince Harry listed 313 "highly suspicious" calls made to his friends, family and associates between 2003 and 2011 and said that owing to the pressures from the press Chelsy Davy had then decided “a royal life was not for her”. Alleged unlawful information gathering was being by journalists at the Mirror Group Newspapers, he claimed.

Prince Harry's lawyer- David Sherborne- said that the alleged activities caused the Duke "huge distress".

“He became immediately suspicious of anyone named in stories about him and felt that he could not trust anybody, even at such a young age. It also caused great challenges in his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, and made him fear for his and her safety,” the lawyer said.

“Every time he was in a relationship, or even a rumoured relationship, that whole person’s family, and often their friends, would be 'dragged into the chaos' and find themselves the subject of unlawful activity on the part of MGN. There was nowhere that was 'off limits' for MGN’s newspapers, whose journalists would even manage to book into a hotel in Bazaruto, a small island off the coast of Mozambique, when the Duke of Sussex and Ms Davy tried to escape there and enjoy some peace and quiet,” he added.

On Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship, the lawyer told court, “They were never on their own, which ‘placed a huge amount of unnecessary stress and strain’ on their relationship. Ultimately, MGN’s activities led Ms Davy to make the decision that ‘a royal life was not for her’, which was ‘incredibly upsetting’ for the Duke of Sussex at the time.”

