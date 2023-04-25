More trouble for royal family? Donald Trump to publish this private letter

Donald Trump is set to publish a letter from King Charles in an upcoming book which also contains private correspondence from the monarch's late wife Princess Diana. 'Letters to Trump' is due to be released on April 25.

The book contains letter from King Charles that was sent to Donald Trump in 1995, The Daily Telegraph reported. This comes as the former US President said that people who wrote the letters to him using “colorful language”.

“I knew them all—and every one of them kissed my ass, and now I only have half of them kissing my ass,” Donald Trump had claimed.

King Charles' letter was sent in 1995 thanking Donald Trump for offering him honorary membership of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the report claimed. Although the content may not controversial but the move would not be appreciated by the royal family as Donald Trump has made claims against Princess Diana and Kate Middleton even before.

In the weeks after Princess Diana died in a 1997 car crash, Fonald Trump was asked during a radio interview, "Why do people think it's egotistical of you to say you could've gotten with Lady Di? You could've gotten her, right? You could've nailed her."

The former president had then said, "I think I could have."

Selina Scott, a friend of Diana wrote in The Sunday Times in 2015 that Donald Trump sent Diana with flowers and “It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her.”

Letters to Trump includes a note from Princess Diana in which she referred to him as "Donald" and thanked him for of flowers saying, “They truly are quite magnificent, and I am deeply touched that you have thought of me in this special way.”

In 2012, Donald Trump had tweeted, "Kate Middleton is great—but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude—only herself to blame. Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!"

In a royal biography ‘The King: The Life of Charles III’ by Christopher Anderson, it was noted, "Trump's criticism of Kate resulted in what one Clarence House butler referred to as 'torrents of profanity' from both Prince Charles and his sons."

