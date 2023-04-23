Home / World News / Prince Harry attending King Charles' coronation as he ‘misses home’?

Prince Harry attending King Charles' coronation as he 'misses home'?

Prince Harry News: The report claimed that Prince Harry misses some aspects of British life.

Prince Harry is reportedly “desperate” to be at King Charles coronation and is hoping to use his trip to build bridges with his father and the royal family, The Sun reported. The Duke of Sussex made repeated attempts to contact the King to discuss plans before he comes, the report claimed citing royal sources.

Prince Harry will soon be seen at his father King Charles III's coronation in the UK.
King Charles has not responded to the requests as he remains busy with organising the ceremony but he has remained receptive, it added. The report also claimed that Prince Harry misses some aspects of British life and may start spending more time in the UK while he lives in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and two children.

“Harry was desperate to come back for the Coronation and spend quality time with his family," the report said, adding, there is a “willingness and wanting to mend on both sides”.

King Charles is “happy” with his son’s decision and “understanding” of Meghan Markle not attending the ceremony.

“Royal sources say he has made it clear he wants to spend quality time with his family when here,” the report claimed.

Earlier in an interview, Prince Harry said, “I want a family, not an institution" asserting that he wanted his father and brother “back” in his life.

