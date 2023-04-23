Home / World News / Meghan Markle may never visit UK ‘ever again'? Royal expert says…

ByMallika Soni
Apr 23, 2023 07:10 PM IST

Meghan Markle: Royal expert Camilla Tominey claimed that Meghan Markle is concerned that she would have received a negative reception in the UK.

It is "unlikely" that Meghan Markle will return to the UK “ever again”, a royal expert said after it was confirmed earlier this month that Meghan Markle will stay in the US while Prince Harry will attend King Charles' coronation alone.

Meghan Markle: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse.(AP)
Royal expert Camilla Tominey claimed that Meghan Markle is concerned that she would have received a negative reception in the UK and that Meghan may never come to the UK again.

“The idea of Meghan returning to Britain... will she ever again? Who knows? It seems unlikely because she had made her life in America. She doesn't seem to see any future back with the royals,” Camilla Tominey said.

“That's interesting because most of the damage has been done by Harry. We can hark back to the Oprah interview and Netflix documentary, but the real hurt being caused now is by his memoirs,” royal expert continued.

Camilla Tominey said, "It was the worst kept secret in Montecito. Lots of their friends have known for weeks this was how they would approach the ceremony. There was a growing sense, not just after the publication of Spare, but also that South Park episode, Meghan was worried about what sort of reception she would recieve in Britain.

“I think it is different for the so-called prodigal son to return to the royal fold. Everybody knows he is the son of a king, brother of a future king, and the uncle of a future king. Harry's royal status is well-affirmed, and even if people are angry with him, they probably think he has made the right decision to attend the Coronation,” the expert commented.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

royal family meghan markle
