Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'forgiven' by King Charles?

A royal insider claimed that King Charles continues to keep photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his house, suggesting that the monarch has "forgiven" his youngest son and is happy to let him and Meghan continue their life in California. Gyles Brandreth said that despite Prince Harry's distance from the rest of the royal family and his bombshell memoir, King Charles is still “delighted” that Prince Harry will attend the coronation ceremony.

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry criticised his father, older brother Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla.

Speaking to Page Six, Gyles Brandreth said, "I’m lucky enough to go to Clarence House for events to do with charities and things. I’m a trustee of something called The Queen’s Reading Room, which is a real passion project of the new Queen.

"There are pictures of Harry and Meghan on the piano [and] on the mantlepiece, Gyles Brandreth added saying that the monarch and Queen Consort are too busy with their lives to dwell on "rumours" of a "feud".

“I don’t think they [Charles and Queen Camilla] are obsessing about it they are just getting on with it,” Gyles Brandreth said, adding, "He announced that William was going to be the Prince of Wales. He sort of made the situation clear and wished Harry and Meghan love and well as they build their life overseas."

Prince Harry will be reunited with the royal family at the coronation on May 6, although his visit is expected to be a fleeting one. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not be attending the ceremony.

