Prince Harry believes William 'was calculated' and 'made him spare': Royal expert

Prince Harry feels that his elder brother Prince William "was more calculated" which is why he reduced him to be a spare, royal expert Tina Brown claimed as the brothers are set to reunited later this week at King Charles' coronation in London. Prince Harry is returning to the UK - without his wife Meghan Markle - to join celebrations for the historic event.

The brothers are “totally estranged”, Tina Brown said, adding, "The longer Harry dwells on what happened in his life, the more he feels resentment against William. He feels, I think, that William was even more calculated, essentially, in making him the number two, making him the spare, and feel like the spare at all time.”

“Organisers have been told [that] Harry won't be attending the concert with the rest of the Royal Family, which is a shame as it will be such a spectacular event," the royal expert informed.

Earlier a columnist claimed that Prince Harry and Prince William "won't exchange a word" at the coronation as the relationship between the brothers is now "on its knees".

News Corp columnist Angela Mollard said, “The fact is that apparently this relationship [between Harry and William] is worse than we think. It’s just on its knees, the relationship between William and Harry.”

“There is a lot of thought about how they will be positioned at Westminster Abbey during the Coronation. I don’t think we’ll see them sitting next to each other. In fact, I don’t think they will exchange a word over that day,” the columnist added, saying, “He won't get back to Los Angeles until 7pm and that is ludicrous.”

