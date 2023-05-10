Prince Harry felt ‘people had belittled his intellectual capabilities’: Author

Prince Harry's ‘Spare’ ghostwriter, JR Moehringer said that during an emotional moment between the pair on Zoom, the Duke of Sussex claimed that he was “belittled” by all the people in his life. As the author shared shocking claims about the writing process of ‘Spare’, JR Moehringer said that he and Prince Harry were engaged in several 2am phone calls during that time which were full of emotional revelations by Prince Harry and heated debates as well. Prince Harry leaves alone after The King and Queen Consort depart Westminster Abbey, in London, United Kingdom.(Reuters)

JR Moehringer recounted a meeting with the royal inner circle, his "weird" encounter with Prince Harry and kind gestures from Meghan Markle while claiming that he was stalked and harassed after his name was leaked ahead of the book's release.

Sharing another such emotional moment with Prince Harry, JR Moehringer said that during a Zoom meeting "Harry calmly explained that, all his life, people had belittled his intellectual capabilities."

“I told him, everything you just said is about you. You want the world to know that you did a good job, that you were smart. It’s a story carved from your life, a particular series of events chosen because they have the greatest resonance for the widest range of people, and at this point in the story those people don’t need to know anything more than that your captors said a cruel thing about your mum,” he added.

This comes as Prince Harry attended King Charles' coronation last week after speculation that he would choose not to. His wife Meghan Markle gave the ceremony a miss.

