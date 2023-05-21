Prince Harry forced Diana's favourite New York hotel for discount: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's “near-catastrophic car chase” happened because they were too cheap to pay for a hotel, New York Post reported citing sources who also claimed that the couple demanded The Carlyle — late Princess Diana’s favourite hotel — to give them a discounted room for their New York City.

Britain's Prince Harry is seen. (AP)

Bosses at The Carlyle refused the discount because of which the pair had to stay at a friend’s house on the Upper East Side, the report said. But when the paparazzi began to follow them from Midtown Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Theatre, they didn’t want to lead the photographers back to their friend’s home and reveal where they were staying.

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) source told The New York Post, “They should have just gotten a hotel for the safety of everyone. Instead, they were cheap and wanted a free place to stay.”

“Harry and Meghan’s people called The Carlyle ahead of the trip and asked for a discounted room, and the hotel said no. If they had just paid up and got a hotel in the first place, this supposed ‘dangerous’ paparazzi chase around town would never have happened. They would have been driven back to The Carlyle, been photographed going inside and that would have been the end of it," the report added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been regulars at the Carlyle which was frequented by Princess Diana.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland were “extremely upset and shaken” after being chased for two hours in what their spokesman said could have been a “near-catastrophic” incident.

The couple’s spokesperson claimed that the “chase” “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety”.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination, and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests in regard,” the New York City Police Department said.

