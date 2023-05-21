Prince Harry, Meghan ‘are chased all the time’ by paparazzi: Royal expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may need to strike a balance between maintaining their privacy and handling the press, royal author Carolyn Durand said. The claim comes after the couple alleged that they were almost involved in a "near-fatal" car crash as they were pursued through the streets of New York by paparazzi following their appearance at the Women of Vision Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Prince Harry and Meghan are seen.(Reuters)

The couple are "chased all the time" by photographers, the expert asserted adding that Prince Harry is determined to keep his family safe, particularly given the events surrounding his mother Princess Diana's death.

“The Duke and Duchess want to create the compromise where they can live a quieter life in California, but still highlight the issues that are important to both of them. And I think that that's laudable, certainly,” Carolyn Durand said.

“They'll have to make a determination about what the balance is: if they really want that life of privacy and how you balance that with people chasing you on the streets of New York or LA or London,” the expert added.

This week, the couple's spokesperson had said in a statement, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.”

In the car which was chased by the paparazzi Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, were present and the “relentless” pursuit lasted over two hours, the spokesperson informed.

Owing to the chase, their car could have been part of “multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers”, the spokesperson informed.

